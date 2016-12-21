Iranian Fleet Regains P&I Insurance

Iranian Fleet Regains P&I Insurance

A large portion of Iran's shipping fleet has regained Protection & Indemnity insurance from Steamship Mutual, reports Mehr News Agency. Steamship Mutual, said in a statement that a considerable number of Iranian vessels have taken out insurance form the company.

Chicago, IL

