Iranian female carpet weaver works her way through entrepreneurship

13 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Nahid Hosseini, 49, is a carpet weaving instructor who exports hand-woven carpets made by her trainees to European countries. Hosseini learnt carpet weaving in her childhood from her father, Seifoddin Hosseini, who himself was an exemplary carpet producer and a top carpet weaving instructor.

Chicago, IL

