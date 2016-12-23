Iranian dissidents seeking meeting wi...

Iranian dissidents seeking meeting with Trump

Friday Dec 23 Read more: Fox News

President-elect Donald Trump infuriated the Chinese by breaking with years of protocol in accepting a call from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. Now, members of the Iranian opposition are seeking a similar phone call - even a sit-down - with the incoming president, hoping he keeps to his campaign vows to renegotiate the Iran nuclear deal and get tough with Tehran.

