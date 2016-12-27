Iranian Dissidents Pen Letter to President-Elect Donald Trump Seeking Closer Ties

Thirty members of the Iranian opposition, including human rights activists and former political prisoners, have penned an open letter to President-elect Donald Trump in which they've expressed their interest in meeting with America's soon-to-be 45th president. The letter to Donald Trump is in part a response to his vows to renegotiate the Iranian nuclear deal and help usher in regime change - specifically a liberal democratic government.

