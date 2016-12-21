Iranian dissidents ask Trump to renegotiate nucear deal
A group of influential Iranian dissidents will ask President-elect Donald Trump to follow through on his campaign promise to renegotiate the nuclear deal with Iran and to take a tougher stance on the Islamic Republic than his predecessor, Barack Obama, Fox News reported. "During the presidential campaign, we and millions of Iranians followed your forthright objection to the nuclear agreement reached between the Obama administration and the Islamic Republic of Iran," the letter reads.
