Iranian army to stage massive air defense drill

Iran's army will hold a large-scale air defense exercise in the country's southern areas, Brigadier General Farzad Esmaili, commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base, said. The five-day air defense drill will be launched on Dec. 26 in southern provinces of Hormozgan, Bushehr and Khuzestan, Esmaili said, the state-run IRINN TV reported.

