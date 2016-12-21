Iran, US FMs talk over sanctions exte...

Iran, US FMs talk over sanctions extension - spokesperson

Monday Dec 19

Tehran, Iran, December 19 By Mehdi Sepahvand, Khalid Kazimov - Trend: Tehran has confirmed that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his US counterpart, John Kerry, have recently discussed the US decision to extend the Iran Sanctions Act . The spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Bahram Qasemi, has said that the top diplomats exchanged views about the US Senate vote on the extension of the ISA, Trend's correspondent reported.

