Iran-Turkey joint buses to meet Euro 5 standards

Iranian Oghab Afshan vehicle maker is slated to supply Navigo buses, powered by Euro 5 engines, in the Islamic Republic, under a license agreement inked with Turkey's Otokar. Mahmoud Gholami, export manager of Oghab Afshan Industrial and Manufacturing Company, told Trend that Oghab will assemble the vehicles at its site in the northern city of Semnan.

Chicago, IL

