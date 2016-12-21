Iran slams 'barbarous' Russian envoy assassination in Ankara

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The Iranian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned as "barbarous" the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey in a gun attack in the Turkish capital city of Ankara, Press TV reported. Andrey Karlov was shot dead while delivering a speech on the opening of a photo exhibition dubbed "Russia in the eyes of Turks" on Monday.

