Iran says would consider letting Russia use its Hamadan air base again - RIA

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Dec 27 Iranian Defence Minister Hossein Dehghan said in an interview with Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT that Tehran would consider letting Russia use its Hamadan air base again if Moscow asked, the RIA news agency reported. Russia launched air strikes against Syrian militants from the Iranian air base in August before the arrangement ceased amid tensions between Moscow and Tehran over how Russia had publicised its use of the facility.

Chicago, IL

