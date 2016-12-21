Iran reaches 100-jet deal with Airbus, sees first delivery in January

Iran has finalized an agreement with Airbus to acquire 100 jetliners, the first of which is tentatively expected to be delivered in mid-January, a senior official said on Dec. 19. The deal, split roughly equally between narrow-body and wide-body aircraft, will be signed in coming days, possibly as early as Monday or Tuesday, Deputy Roads and Urban Development Minister Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan told Reuters. "We have finalized negotiations with Airbus and any day we will be able to sign the deal in Tehran.

