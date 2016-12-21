Iran plans to launch new satellites
The Islamic Republic of Iran is eager to develop its ICT industry and to launch three new satellites into space in the nearest future. Iran's Minister of Communication and Information Technology Mahmoud Vaezi said that the country plans to launch all satellites by 2018, with one of the new domestically-manufactured satellites being send into space by the end of the current year .
