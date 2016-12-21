Iran, Kazakhstan Deal for Shipping JV

Iran, Kazakhstan Deal for Shipping JV

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

The chief executive officers of Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line and Kazakhstan's KTZ Express a subsidiary of the country's national railways company- signed an agreement for establishing a joint company. The deal could lead to the creation of a new transport corridor connecting Iran's southern ports to the upper parts of Central Asia - and even possibly Russia and China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec 14 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec 13 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
News Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i... Oct '16 naman 23
News Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09) Oct '16 MOMIN ANSARI 216
News The Left's Fatal Dismissal of Islamic Imperialism Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Opinion: Iran should stand trial for persecutio... (Oct '14) Oct '16 Ivonka22 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,690 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,812

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC