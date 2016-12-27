Iran conducts 'war-game' exercises, threatens to shoot down trespassing aircraft
Iran has kicked off a five-day large scale military exercise in the country's southern region warning that civilian and military aircraft risk being shot down if they stray into Iranian airspace occupied by the drill. The exercises, codenamed Modafe'an-e Aseman-e Velayat 7 or Defenders of Velayat Skies 7, include air defense drills and various missile, artillery and radar equipment as well as cyber and electronic warfare exercises.
