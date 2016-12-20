Iran and European planemaker ATR to s...

Iran and European planemaker ATR to sign contract next week - minister

Iran and European planemaker ATR are due to sign a deal next week for the purchase of 20 short-haul passenger aircraft, an Iranian official said on Saturday, weeks after Tehran finalised deals with Boeing at list prices.

