How serious is the animosity between Israel and Iran?
The Israeli government confirmed that it was aware that Iran had a 4.5 percent stake - which could pay Tehran tens of milA lions of dollars in dividends - in ThyssenKrupp, a German firm that is selling submarines to Tel Aviv. "We have known Iran was a shareholder in the German comA pany since 2004," Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said, adding that Israel "had no other alA ternatives."
