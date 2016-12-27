How serious is the animosity between Israel and Iran?

The Israeli government confirmed that it was aware that Iran had a 4.5 percent stake - which could pay Tehran tens of milA lions of dollars in dividends - in ThyssenKrupp, a German firm that is selling submarines to Tel Aviv. "We have known Iran was a shareholder in the German comA pany since 2004," Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said, adding that Israel "had no other alA ternatives."

