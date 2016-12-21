His Holiness Aram I visits the Headqu...

His Holiness Aram I visits the Headquarters of the Armenian daily "Alik" Newspaper

Antelias – 19 December, 2016. On Monday afternoon, His Holiness Aram I visited the offices of "Alik," where he was received by the Board, the heads of departments and the Armenian members of the Parliament of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

