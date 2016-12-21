Germany, China open up credit line for two plants of IMIDRO
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and trade Mehdi Karbasian said on Wednesday that Germany and China opened up credit line for two joint venture investment in graphite electrode in Ardakan city and aluminum plant in Jajarm city, northern Khorasan province, IRNA reported.
