Former Argentine president faces new ...

Former Argentine president faces new probe over AMIA bombing

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

An Argentine appeals court on Thursday ordered a new investigation into charges that former President Cristina Kirchner obstructed a probe into the 1994 bombing at the AMIA Jewish community center that killed 85 people, AFP reports. She is accused of conspiring to protect high-ranking Iranian officials suspected of ordering the Hezbollah to carry out the attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec 14 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec 13 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
News Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i... Oct '16 naman 23
News Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09) Oct '16 MOMIN ANSARI 216
News The Left's Fatal Dismissal of Islamic Imperialism Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Opinion: Iran should stand trial for persecutio... (Oct '14) Oct '16 Ivonka22 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,361 • Total comments across all topics: 277,460,865

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC