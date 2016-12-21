Former Argentine president faces new probe over AMIA bombing
An Argentine appeals court on Thursday ordered a new investigation into charges that former President Cristina Kirchner obstructed a probe into the 1994 bombing at the AMIA Jewish community center that killed 85 people, AFP reports. She is accused of conspiring to protect high-ranking Iranian officials suspected of ordering the Hezbollah to carry out the attack.
