Defense system goes off at helishot drone near Khamenei's house

Details added Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23 By Emil Ilgar - Trend: Iran's automatic air defense missile system opened fire at a helishot drone around the house of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Dec. 23. The system is established in a no-fly zone of the Engelab street, close the house of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Before, ISNA quoted Mohsen Nasj Hamadani, Tehran Province's deputy official in charge of police and security as saying that the system probably shot several times at at unclear target, which may have been "a bird".

