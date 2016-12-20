Christophe Bukudjian to give concerts in Tehran, Shiraz
His concert in Tehran will take place at Rudaki Hall on January 6 and Hafez Hall in Shiraz will host his performance on January 10. Bukudjian, who is also the secretary of the selecting board of the Barbad International Piano Prize in Iran, will also hold several master classes in Shiraz from January 11 to 13.
