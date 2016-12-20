Christophe Bukudjian to give concerts...

Christophe Bukudjian to give concerts in Tehran, Shiraz

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

His concert in Tehran will take place at Rudaki Hall on January 6 and Hafez Hall in Shiraz will host his performance on January 10. Bukudjian, who is also the secretary of the selecting board of the Barbad International Piano Prize in Iran, will also hold several master classes in Shiraz from January 11 to 13.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120 Dec 14 Jeff Brightone 1
News 3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers... Dec 13 Tea Bag Residue C... 1
News Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Effat damaagh 2
News Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i... Oct '16 naman 23
News Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09) Oct '16 MOMIN ANSARI 216
News The Left's Fatal Dismissal of Islamic Imperialism Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Opinion: Iran should stand trial for persecutio... (Oct '14) Oct '16 Ivonka22 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,319 • Total comments across all topics: 277,511,876

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC