Central Design Bureau of Machine Building ships equipment to Iran's Bushehr NPP
JSC Central Design Bureau of Machine Building has shipped the contracted equipment for the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran, the press service of Atomenergomash informed. In particular, the company has shipped accessories for the GTsNA-1391 main circulating pumps to the railway station.
