Baku eyes to invest in Iran's railway freight terminal

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28 By Farhad Daneshvar - Trend: Azerbaijan has expressed interest in investing in the construction of a freight terminal at an under-construction rail station in Iranian city of Astara, as part of the North-South Transport Corridor, a high-ranking Iranian railway official told Trend. Deputy Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railway Company for Operation Affairs Hossein Ashouri has said that Azerbaijan declared readiness to invest in the freight terminal to be constructed on 10 hectares of land in the Iranian city.

