Azerbaijani, Iranian businesses determine priorities [PHOTO]

Baku hosted the 11th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on economic, trade and humanitarian spheres, as well as an Azerbaijan-Iran business forum on December 27. The meeting and business forum took place as part of a visit of Iranian delegation led by Iran's Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mahmoud Vaezi to Azerbaijan. Vaezi is expected to visit Nakhchivan on the third day of his Azerbaijan trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.