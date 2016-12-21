Azerbaijani, Iranian businesses determine priorities [PHOTO]
Baku hosted the 11th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on economic, trade and humanitarian spheres, as well as an Azerbaijan-Iran business forum on December 27. The meeting and business forum took place as part of a visit of Iranian delegation led by Iran's Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mahmoud Vaezi to Azerbaijan. Vaezi is expected to visit Nakhchivan on the third day of his Azerbaijan trip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iran authorities break up party, arrest 120
|Dec 14
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|3 Iran, angered by US sanctions bill, considers...
|Dec 13
|Tea Bag Residue C...
|1
|Iran: UN rights experts appeal for urgent medic... (Apr '14)
|Nov '16
|Effat damaagh
|2
|Exhibit of rare Qurans seeks to restore Islam i...
|Oct '16
|naman
|23
|Pakistan-to-Turkey Container Service Launched (Aug '09)
|Oct '16
|MOMIN ANSARI
|216
|The Left's Fatal Dismissal of Islamic Imperialism
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Opinion: Iran should stand trial for persecutio... (Oct '14)
|Oct '16
|Ivonka22
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC