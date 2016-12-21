Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to visit Iran

11 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Azerbaijani entrepreneurs will pay a visit to the Iranian cities of Tabriz and Ardabil Jan. 14-17, 2017, the Azerbaijan Export and Investments Promotion Foundation said in a message Dec. 26. It is expected that the Iranian entrepreneurs working in the fields of agriculture, food industry, light industry, pharmaceuticals, transportation, logistics, tourism, ICT, construction, production of building materials, spare car parts and others, will take part in the forum, according to the message. Iranian companies have so far invested $2.6 billion in Azerbaijan's economy.

Chicago, IL

