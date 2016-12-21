Armenia continues to break ceasefire with Azerbaijan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 35 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, said Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Dec. 25. The Azerbaijani army positions located in nameless hills in Gazakh distirct, Aghbulag, Kokhanabi and Muncuglu villages of Tovuz district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in Paravakar village in Ijevan district, Chinari village and nameless hills in Berd district of Armenia.

