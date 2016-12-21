Antelias News
Antelias – On Tuesday afternoon, Catholicos Aram I and the accompanying delegation of clergy and laity went to St. Sarkis Church for 'Canonical Prayers.' Representatives of political authorities, the Armenian Civil Society organizations, students of Armenian Schools, scouts and a large number of the faithful greeted the Catholicos.
