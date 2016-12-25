Aga Khan Museum To Present Rebel, Jester, Mystic, Poet: Contemporary Persians Beginning Feb. 4
Beginning February 4, 2017, a pioneering and insightful collection of post-revolution Iranian art will be presented for the first time at the Aga Khan Museum. Featuring works by 23 contemporary artists, the world-premiere exhibition Rebel, Jester, Mystic, Poet: Contemporary Persians showcases the many identities of today's Iranians through 27 works selected from the private collection of Iranian-British financier and art collector Mohammed Afkhami.
