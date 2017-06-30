Two policemen stabbed at Jakarta mosque
Jakarta, July 1 A suspected militant stabbed two policemen at a mosque near the police headquarters in Jakarta, officials said. The knife-wielding man was shot dead after he attacked the policemen at 7.40 just after a pray at Falatehan mosque in South Jakarta, Indonesia's national police spokesman Inspector General Setyo Wasisto said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho...
|30 min
|CodeTalker
|3
|Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star...
|10 hr
|Drink Coffart
|8
|Indonesia's gay community driven underground af...
|Fri
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|5
|Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination...
|Jun 28
|C Kersey
|2
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun 3
|Frankie Rizzo
|6
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Jun 2
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May '17
|Peaches
|58
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC