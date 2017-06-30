Two policemen stabbed at Jakarta mosque

Jakarta, July 1 A suspected militant stabbed two policemen at a mosque near the police headquarters in Jakarta, officials said. The knife-wielding man was shot dead after he attacked the policemen at 7.40 just after a pray at Falatehan mosque in South Jakarta, Indonesia's national police spokesman Inspector General Setyo Wasisto said.

