Two killed as helicopter crashes in Indonesian province
Jakarta, July 3 Two people were killed as a helicopter operated by the Indonesian search and rescue office crashed in Central Java province on Sunday, two officials said. Spokesman of national search and rescue office Marsudi told Xinhua that the incident took place in Canggal village of Temanggung district at about 4 p.m. Jakarta time.
