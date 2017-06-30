Turkey deports 430 Indonesians who attempted to enter Syria from 2015 to 2017
Turkey has deported 430 Indonesians for attempting to cross into Syria in the past two years, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Wednesday . "From 2015 to 2017, a total of 430 Indonesians have been deported from Turkey for attempting to cross into Syria," she said.
