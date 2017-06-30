Turkey deports 430 Indonesians who at...

Turkey deports 430 Indonesians who attempted to enter Syria from 2015 to 2017

Read more: The Straits Times

Turkey has deported 430 Indonesians for attempting to cross into Syria in the past two years, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Wednesday . "From 2015 to 2017, a total of 430 Indonesians have been deported from Turkey for attempting to cross into Syria," she said.

Chicago, IL

