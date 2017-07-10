Smokers' Rights Advocates Resist Tobacco Regulation in Indonesia

Workers hand roll Kretek, or clove cigarettes, widely popular in the country at a factory in Kudus, Central Java province, Indonesia, March 17, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. If you smoke in Indonesia - and chances are high that you do, as the country is on track to have the world's highest smoking rate within the next decade - you're likely a fan of kreteks, the clove cigarettes that are omnipresent in the island nation.

