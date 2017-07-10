Smokers' Rights Advocates Resist Toba...

Smokers' Rights Advocates Resist Tobacco Regulation in Indonesia

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Workers hand roll Kretek, or clove cigarettes, widely popular in the country at a factory in Kudus, Central Java province, Indonesia, March 17, 2016 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. If you smoke in Indonesia - and chances are high that you do, as the country is on track to have the world's highest smoking rate within the next decade - you're likely a fan of kreteks, the clove cigarettes that are omnipresent in the island nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho... 8 hr WelbyMD 17
News Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho... 9 hr He Named Me Black... 2
News Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star... 14 hr Carter Farter 11
News Indonesia's reputation as a model of moderate I... 18 hr Solly 1
News Indonesia's gay community driven underground af... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 5
News Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination... Jun 28 C Kersey 2
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria Jun 3 Frankie Rizzo 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,280 • Total comments across all topics: 282,221,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC