Singapore repatriates two 'radicalised' maids to Indonesia - minister
Singapore has repatriated two Indonesian maids who were "radicalised" by Islamists using social media, bringing the total number of such cases to 9 since 2015, the second minister for home affairs has said. Authorities in the city-state said last month they had detained the first Singaporean for suspected Islamist radicalism as concern grows about the spread of the Islamic State group in Southeast Asia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho...
|16 hr
|CodeTalker
|19
|Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho...
|Mon
|He Named Me Black...
|2
|Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star...
|Mon
|Carter Farter
|11
|Indonesia's reputation as a model of moderate I...
|Mon
|Solly
|1
|Indonesia's gay community driven underground af...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|5
|Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination...
|Jun 28
|C Kersey
|2
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun '17
|Frankie Rizzo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC