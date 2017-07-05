Singapore repatriates two 'radicalised' maids to Indonesia - minister

Singapore has repatriated two Indonesian maids who were "radicalised" by Islamists using social media, bringing the total number of such cases to 9 since 2015, the second minister for home affairs has said. Authorities in the city-state said last month they had detained the first Singaporean for suspected Islamist radicalism as concern grows about the spread of the Islamic State group in Southeast Asia.

