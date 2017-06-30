SBS double-decker bus left facing wro...

SBS double-decker bus left facing wrong direction after accident, driver injured

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: An SBS Transit double-decker bus was left facing the wrong direction of traffic on Yio Chu Kang Road on Friday morning after it was involved in an accident with a car. Video posted online showed what appeared to be a number 72 SBS Transit bus with a smashed windscreen in the centre lane of the road facing the wrong direction of traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Timor holds first LGBT parade, PM calls fo... Jul 5 Gremlin 1
News Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho... Jul 4 CodeTalker 19
News Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho... Jul 3 He Named Me Black... 2
News Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star... Jul 3 Carter Farter 11
News Indonesia's reputation as a model of moderate I... Jul 3 Solly 1
News Indonesia's gay community driven underground af... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 5
News Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination... Jun 28 C Kersey 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,413 • Total comments across all topics: 282,310,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC