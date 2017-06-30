Police investigate Indonesian president's son for blasphemy
Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said Thursday that police plan to summon Kaesang Pangarep for questioning after receiving a complaint about a video he uploaded to YouTube in May. The video entitled "Ask Daddy for a Project" - a reference to children of politicians who seek business favors - includes criticism of Indonesians who during recent sectarian tensions in the Muslim-majority nation declared they would refuse funeral rites for those who supported non-Muslims as leaders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Timor holds first LGBT parade, PM calls fo...
|Wed
|Gremlin
|1
|Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho...
|Tue
|CodeTalker
|19
|Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho...
|Jul 3
|He Named Me Black...
|2
|Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star...
|Jul 3
|Carter Farter
|11
|Indonesia's reputation as a model of moderate I...
|Jul 3
|Solly
|1
|Indonesia's gay community driven underground af...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|5
|Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination...
|Jun 28
|C Kersey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC