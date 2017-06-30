Police investigate Indonesian president's son for blasphemy

Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said Thursday that police plan to summon Kaesang Pangarep for questioning after receiving a complaint about a video he uploaded to YouTube in May. The video entitled "Ask Daddy for a Project" - a reference to children of politicians who seek business favors - includes criticism of Indonesians who during recent sectarian tensions in the Muslim-majority nation declared they would refuse funeral rites for those who supported non-Muslims as leaders.

