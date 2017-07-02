Philippines-Indonesia sets joint border patrol
THE Republic of the Philippines and Republic of Indonesia is holding a week-long coordinated patrol to strengthen the maritime inter-operability of the two countries. Major Ezra Balagtey, Eastern Mindanao Command information officer, said the coordinated patrols will kick-off with a send-off ceremony on Thursday, July 6. Balagtey said the annual combined Philippines-Indonesia coordinated patrol will commence with a military ceremony on Tuesday, July 4, at the Naval Station Felix Apolinario, Panacan, Davao City.
