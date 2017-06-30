Once-drab Indonesian slum rejuvenated into 'Rainbow Village'
The poor hill-side area received a month-long facelift costing 300 million rupiah and paid for by the local government in a bid to rejuvenate this part of Semarang, a town 450 km east of the capital Jakarta. Visitors have been flocking to the village to take photographs and pose for "selfies" next to the brightly colored homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Timor holds first LGBT parade, PM calls fo...
|20 hr
|Gremlin
|1
|Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho...
|Tue
|CodeTalker
|19
|Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho...
|Jul 3
|He Named Me Black...
|2
|Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star...
|Jul 3
|Carter Farter
|11
|Indonesia's reputation as a model of moderate I...
|Jul 3
|Solly
|1
|Indonesia's gay community driven underground af...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|5
|Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination...
|Jun 28
|C Kersey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC