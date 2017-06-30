Obama urges end to division in childhood home Indonesia
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and Indonesian President Joko Widodo are seen during their meeting at the Botanical Garden near the presidential palace in Bogor, Indonesia June 30, 2017. Former U.S. President Barack Obama urged Indonesians on Saturday to resist divisive politics based on race and religion, saying the world's most populous Muslim nation has a long history of tolerance that should be preserved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star...
|32 min
|Pope Benedictum
|6
|Indonesia's gay community driven underground af...
|Fri
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|5
|Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination...
|Jun 28
|C Kersey
|2
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun 3
|Frankie Rizzo
|6
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Jun 2
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May '17
|Peaches
|58
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|May '17
|TerriB1
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC