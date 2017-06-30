Obama urges end to division in childh...

Obama urges end to division in childhood home Indonesia

Read more: Reuters

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and Indonesian President Joko Widodo are seen during their meeting at the Botanical Garden near the presidential palace in Bogor, Indonesia June 30, 2017. Former U.S. President Barack Obama urged Indonesians on Saturday to resist divisive politics based on race and religion, saying the world's most populous Muslim nation has a long history of tolerance that should be preserved.

