Obama pushes tolerance, respect in ch...

Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood home Jakarta

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Following another week of dustups between the U.S. media and President Donald Trump, his predecessor shared a bit of wisdom from the other side of the world about taking the daily news cycle in stride. Obama was greeted by a crowd of thousands Saturday in his childhood home of Jakarta, where he spoke at the Indonesian Diaspora Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star... 2 hr Drink Coffart 8
News Indonesia's gay community driven underground af... Fri Rubio s Foam Partays 5
News Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination... Jun 28 C Kersey 2
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria Jun 3 Frankie Rizzo 6
News Gay rights still elusive in much of world Jun 2 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... May '17 Peaches 58
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... May '17 TerriB1 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,764 • Total comments across all topics: 282,171,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC