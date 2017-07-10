Never mind fake news, it's future new...

Never mind fake news, it's future news that worried me - " Obama

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: South Wales Argus

Former US president Barack Obama has shared a bit of wisdom from the other side of the world about tolerance and taking the daily news cycle in your stride, following another week of dust-ups between his successor Donald Trump and the media. "I wasn't worried about what was in the newspapers today," Mr Obama said during a nostalgic visit to Indonesia's capital Jakarta, his childhood home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho... 11 hr Lawrence Wolf 6
News Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star... Sat Drink Coffart 8
News Indonesia's gay community driven underground af... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 5
News Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination... Jun 28 C Kersey 2
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria Jun 3 Frankie Rizzo 6
News Gay rights still elusive in much of world Jun 2 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... May '17 Peaches 58
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,141 • Total comments across all topics: 282,195,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC