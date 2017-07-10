Never mind fake news, it's future news that worried me - " Obama
Former US president Barack Obama has shared a bit of wisdom from the other side of the world about tolerance and taking the daily news cycle in your stride, following another week of dust-ups between his successor Donald Trump and the media. "I wasn't worried about what was in the newspapers today," Mr Obama said during a nostalgic visit to Indonesia's capital Jakarta, his childhood home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho...
|11 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|6
|Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star...
|Sat
|Drink Coffart
|8
|Indonesia's gay community driven underground af...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|5
|Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination...
|Jun 28
|C Kersey
|2
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun 3
|Frankie Rizzo
|6
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Jun 2
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May '17
|Peaches
|58
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC