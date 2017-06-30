METALS-Nickel plunges as investors look to plentiful supplies
Industrial metals fell on Tuesday as investors took profits following a recent rally, while expectations of plentiful supply from Indonesia and the Philippines pushed nickel prices down by the most since May 24. Trade was thin as U.S. markets are closed on Tuesday for the Independence Day holiday. "Volumes are very low so markets are easily moved," a trader said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Timor holds first LGBT parade, PM calls fo...
|10 hr
|Gremlin
|1
|Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho...
|Tue
|CodeTalker
|19
|Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho...
|Jul 3
|He Named Me Black...
|2
|Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star...
|Jul 3
|Carter Farter
|11
|Indonesia's reputation as a model of moderate I...
|Jul 3
|Solly
|1
|Indonesia's gay community driven underground af...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|5
|Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination...
|Jun 28
|C Kersey
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC