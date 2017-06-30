Man Shot Dead After Knife Attack On Policemen At Jakarta Mosque
By Azeman Ariffin JAKARTA, July 1 -- A man was shot dead when he attacked two policemen with a knife after prayers at Faletehan Mosque, located near the police headquarters, South Jakarta, last night. This was the latest incident in a series of violent attacks against members of the Indonesian police force of late.
