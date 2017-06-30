Man arrested for loansharking activit...

Man arrested for loansharking activities in Bukit Merah

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man was arrested for suspected involvement in loansharking activities, the police said on Friday . The suspect was seen leaving a debtor note on Thursday at a unit at Blk 129 Bukit Merah View, police said in a news release.

