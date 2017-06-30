Man arrested for alleged molestation ...

Man arrested for alleged molestation on train

Photos on social media show the suspect's hand touching the female commuter's left thigh. SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a female commuter on board a train along Yishun, the Singapore Police Force said in a press release on Thursday .

