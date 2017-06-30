Is Indonesiaa s a pious democracya sa...

Is Indonesiaa s a pious democracya safe from Islamic extremism?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

In May, the governor of Jakarta, Indonesia - a Christian - was convicted for blasphemy against religion and sentenced to two years in prison. The conviction has shocked observers around the globe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News East Timor holds first LGBT parade, PM calls fo... Wed Gremlin 1
News Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho... Jul 4 CodeTalker 19
News Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho... Jul 3 He Named Me Black... 2
News Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star... Jul 3 Carter Farter 11
News Indonesia's reputation as a model of moderate I... Jul 3 Solly 1
News Indonesia's gay community driven underground af... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 5
News Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination... Jun 28 C Kersey 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,130 • Total comments across all topics: 282,294,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC