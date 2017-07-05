Indonesian cyanide-coffee case draws crowd to cafe
A posh cafe in Jakarta found itself at the center of a high-profile "poisoned coffee" murder but instead of losing customers, it actually saw a boon in business. Jessica Kumala Wongso was convicted of using cyanide-laced Vietnamese iced coffee to murder her friend Wayan Mirna Salihin when they shared a table at the Olivier Cafe in Central Jakarta on Jan. 6, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho...
|Tue
|CodeTalker
|19
|Obama pushes tolerance, respect in childhood ho...
|Mon
|He Named Me Black...
|2
|Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star...
|Mon
|Carter Farter
|11
|Indonesia's reputation as a model of moderate I...
|Mon
|Solly
|1
|Indonesia's gay community driven underground af...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|5
|Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination...
|Jun 28
|C Kersey
|2
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun '17
|Frankie Rizzo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC