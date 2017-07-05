Indonesian cyanide-coffee case draws ...

Indonesian cyanide-coffee case draws crowd to cafe

A posh cafe in Jakarta found itself at the center of a high-profile "poisoned coffee" murder but instead of losing customers, it actually saw a boon in business. Jessica Kumala Wongso was convicted of using cyanide-laced Vietnamese iced coffee to murder her friend Wayan Mirna Salihin when they shared a table at the Olivier Cafe in Central Jakarta on Jan. 6, 2016.

