Indonesia teenager marries woman in her 70s
The 16-year-old groom is technically still underage but village officials permitted an "unregistered marriage" after the pair reportedly threatened to commit suicide. Local media say the two grew close when the woman took care of the boy while he was suffering from a bout of Malaria.
