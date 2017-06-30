Indonesia: Relocation of capital from Jakarta could begin in 2018 - govt

THE Indonesian government says it is looking into relocating its federal administrative capital from Jakarta in the next two years, but will maintain the city as the business and financial centre of the country, according to local reports. The Jakarta Post quoted National Development Planning Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro as saying on Monday President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo had held a discussion on the details of the relocation at the Presidential Palace.

