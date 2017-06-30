Indonesia police receive terror threat vowing to turn Jakarta into Marawi

JAKARTA: A police post in a district of South Jakarta received a terror threat on Tuesday morning in the form of a letter with a threatening message to the police, military and other agencies. The handwritten letter, which was left in front of the Kebayoran Lama Police Headquarters by an unidentified person, also contained a message threatening to turn Jakarta into Marawi, the southern Philippine city which has seen fierce fighting between government troops and local militants who have pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.