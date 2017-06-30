Indonesia police receive terror threa...

Indonesia police receive terror threat vowing to turn Jakarta into Marawi

JAKARTA: A police post in a district of South Jakarta received a terror threat on Tuesday morning in the form of a letter with a threatening message to the police, military and other agencies. The handwritten letter, which was left in front of the Kebayoran Lama Police Headquarters by an unidentified person, also contained a message threatening to turn Jakarta into Marawi, the southern Philippine city which has seen fierce fighting between government troops and local militants who have pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

