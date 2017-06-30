Indonesia, Malaysia Muslims call for Starbucks boycott over LGBT stance
Hardliners and Islamic groups have led a growing backlash against Indonesia's LGBT community over the past year, which activists believe was triggered by widespread media coverage of a decision in the United States to legalise same-sex marriage. JAKARTA: Muslims in Indonesia and Malaysia were urged to boycott Starbucks on Tuesday by major Islamic groups accusing the coffee chain of being pro-gay rights, as concerns grow over rising religious conservatism in both nations.
